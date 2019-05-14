The Napa Valley Jazz Society will return to the stage with “The Art of the Duo,” pairing two of the very best at their craft, vocalist Tierney Sutton and pianist Tamir Hendelman, at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center on the St. Helena High School campus.
“The jazz duo provides a perfect format for showcasing the virtuosity of these wonderful musicians as well as their creative interaction," said Society president Bill Hart.
Eight-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Tierney Sutton has received a “Best Jazz Vocal Album” Grammy nod for every project she has released in the last decade. Known for her impeccable voice and imaginative treatments of The Great American Songbook, Sutton is heralded for her abilities as both a jazz storyteller and her ability to use her voice as an instrument.
Hendelman is a favorite of NVJS audiences. His versatility is evident in the range of musical roles he has played in venues around the world. Hendelman frequently solos; he has toured with Barbra Streisand; and he plays piano with the highly acclaimed Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra.
For NVJS, Hendelman has performed with his own trio, and as pianist for the ever-popular Jeff Hamilton Trio.
The Jazz Society program will also include an opening set showcasing Mia Pelosi, a young talent known well to fans of St. Helena High School's superb musical theater program. She will be accompanied by Mike Greensill.
The show is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., but patrons are encouraged to arrive by 3:30, when the doors to the theater open. Tickets are available to Society Members and the general public online at NVJS.org, or by calling (707) 224-5299.
Prices are $25 for Society Members and $45 for non-members. A special ticket price of $15 is being offered at the door to students who show their student ID card. Payment for all purchases at the door may only be made by cash or check.