Napa Valley Jazz Society renews scholarship for St. Helena Drama alum Mia Pelosi

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa Valley Jazz Society has awarded a $10,000 scholarship renewal to St. Helena High School graduate Mia Pelosi toward her second year of study at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

“The newly approved grant is double the amount of the original first-year award of $5,000, in recognition of the economic challenges of the coronavirus crisis, and Mia’s success in her first year of study,” said Bill Hart, president of the Napa Valley Jazz Society (NVJS).

As a member of St. Helena Drama, Pelosi starred in musicals like “Mamma Mia,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” and co-directed (with Sofia Osborne) a production of “12 Angry Jurors.” In her senior year she sang an opening set, accompanied by pianist Mike Greensill, during the Napa Valley Jazz Society's "Art of the Duo" concert in St. Helena.

Considered one of the top performing arts programs in the country, Tisch has more alumni performing on Broadway than any other school. Pelosi was one of 250 aspiring performers accepted to the program out of thousands of applicants from around the world.

In a letter to the NVJS, Pelosi said her first semester at NYU “was everything I could have imagined and more,” although she felt anxious and overwhelmed when she first arrived in New York City.