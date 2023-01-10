Napa Valley Museum expands hours, holds Old West event

On exhibit in the Main Gallery: “JEFF BRIDGES: Pictures,” an exhibition exploring the work of the Oscar-winning actor, author and acclaimed photographer.
Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges is a giant of American cinema, with dozens of leading credits to his name, but he is also a renowned photographer whose work has been published in numerous books and exhibitions. For more than 30 years, Bridges has captured the creative world of moviemaking through scenes shot on a variety of film sets using his specialized Widelux F8 panoramic camera.
On exhibit in the Spotlight and History Galleries: “SUSAN BRIDGES: Inside Heaven’s Gate.”
This striking collection of photos brings the 19th century back to life in the 21st century. During the filming of the epic 1980 Western “Heaven’s Gate,” Susan Bridges took behind-the-scenes photos of the actors, sets and scenery. Her photos capture never-before-seen glimpses from the director’s chair and intimate portraits shot on location near Glacier National Park in 1979.
These exhibitions are presented with support from Bank of America, the Napa County Board of Supervisors, NVTID Yountville, and the members and supporters of the Napa Valley Museum.
The museum is at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville. For more information about the museum’s hours, exhibitions and programs, or to join the museum, visit napavalleymuseum.org.
