Napa Valley Museum Yountville and Tiki Oasis will celebrate summer tiki-style with a “Tiki Time” event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

The event will be held in the museum’s Main Gallery exhibition, "Tiki Dreams: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon." The event recognizes the variety and influence of tiki decorative styles and fashions from the 1930s to today.

Attendees are encouraged to don their aloha wear and enjoy classic tropical drinks provided by tiki restaurant Trader Vic’s among genuine tiki bar artifacts, including those from some of the original Trader Vic’s locations.

Wines by Picayune Cellars and pupus (light bites) will also be served. A limited-edition tiki mug by Tiki Oasis is available for purchase exclusively at these events.

Tickets include admission to the museum’s three current exhibitions:

"Tiki Dreams: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon" is an immersive exhibition, curated by Baby Doe and Otto von Stroheim of Tiki Oasis, illustrating how California’s tiki lounges and restaurants, including many in the Bay Area, inspired a global art and design movement.

"The Great California Road Trip 1962," a nostalgic look back at travel by car in California, highlights major roadside attractions, diners and restaurants plus iconic hotels and motels.

"Napa Valley Museum Mini-Masterpieces" features original works for sale to benefit the museum’s nonprofit arts education programs.

Tickets are $40 for Napa Valley Museum members and $50 for non-members, including museum admission to all galleries, plus tastings and light bites. Aloha wear requested. Must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets available at Eventbrite.

