 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa Valley Museum presents evening of romantic jazz

  • 0
Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer photographed by Jeff Bridges, her co-star in "The Fabulous Baker Boys." The Napa Valley Museum is offering an evening of romantic jazz inspired by the film on Feb. 11.

 Jeff Bridges photo

The Napa Valley Museum in Yountville presents pianist Mike Greensill with vocalist Gale Terminello in “Makin' Whoopee,” an evening of romantic jazz, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

The concert is inspired by Dave Grusin’s Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winning jazz score for the 1989 film “The Fabulous Baker Boys” starring Jeff Bridges and Michelle Pfeiffer. The event will be held inside the Main Gallery exhibition "Jeff Bridges: Pictures," exploring the photography of the Oscar-winning actor, author and acclaimed photographer.

Guests will enjoy sparkling wine, small bites and other delights. Schramsberg and Crocker & Starr will provide sparkling wines.

Tickets are $20 for museum members and $35 for non-members, and include exhibit admission, a $15 value.

Tickets are on sale at napavalleymuseum.org/whoopee, at the museum front desk, and on Eventbrite. Tickets benefit the museum’s nonprofit arts education programs. Guests must be age 21 and over.

People are also reading…

The museum is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville. The museum has expanded its open hours and is now open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is closed for major holidays. For more information about the museum's hours, exhibitions and programs, or to join the museum, please visit napavalleymuseum.org or call 707-944-0500.

The 72-year-old spoke with The Independent about the health challenges he faced before the wedding of his youngest daughter Haley in August 2021. The Oscar winner announced he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2020 and he later contracted Covid-19 in January 2021. Later that year, he announced his cancer was in remission. Jeff told the publication that one of his Covid recovery goals was to walk his daughter down the aisle...
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

'Daddy Daughter Day' at the Napa Valley Museum

'Daddy Daughter Day' at the Napa Valley Museum

Napa Valley Museum Yountville hosts two holiday events on Dec. 4: a holiday open house with free admission all day for kids under 18, and a book signing with Isabelle Bridges-Boesch, author of “Daddy Daughter Day,” illustrated by her father, Jeff Bridges.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News