Napa Valley Museum presents evening of romantic jazz

The Napa Valley Museum in Yountville presents pianist Mike Greensill with vocalist Gale Terminello in “Makin' Whoopee,” an evening of romantic jazz, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

The concert is inspired by Dave Grusin’s Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winning jazz score for the 1989 film “The Fabulous Baker Boys” starring Jeff Bridges and Michelle Pfeiffer. The event will be held inside the Main Gallery exhibition "Jeff Bridges: Pictures," exploring the photography of the Oscar-winning actor, author and acclaimed photographer.

Guests will enjoy sparkling wine, small bites and other delights. Schramsberg and Crocker & Starr will provide sparkling wines.

Tickets are $20 for museum members and $35 for non-members, and include exhibit admission, a $15 value.

Tickets are on sale at napavalleymuseum.org/whoopee, at the museum front desk, and on Eventbrite. Tickets benefit the museum’s nonprofit arts education programs. Guests must be age 21 and over.

The museum is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville. The museum has expanded its open hours and is now open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is closed for major holidays. For more information about the museum's hours, exhibitions and programs, or to join the museum, please visit napavalleymuseum.org or call 707-944-0500.

Photos: Jeff Bridges through the years JEFF BRIDGES Jeff Bridges Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges, John Goodman Jeff Bridges John Goodman Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Fifth Annual Come Together: NYC LA Premiere of "Bad Times at the El Royale" Golden Globes-Jeff Bridges 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room 33rd Annual American Society of Cinematorgraphers Awards 33rd Annual American Society of Cinematorgraphers Awards 2020 Creative Arts Emmys Scripted Night Two People Jeff Bridges