Napa Valley Museum showcases dangerous toys of yesteryear

Science kits containing real uranium. Glass balls that make a fun noise when you slam them together. Heavy, sharp-pointed darts that can be hurled at metal hoops or annoying little brothers.

What could possibly go wrong?

The Napa Valley Museum in Yountville is inviting visitors to ponder that question with its new exhibit, “Dangerous Games: Treacherous Toys We Loved As Kids,” which opened Saturday and continues through Feb. 13.

Executive Director Laura Rafaty said the exhibit was inspired partly by a June 2020 Sports Illustrated article about the resurgence of backyard games during the pandemic.

“The backyard used to be a world of adventure all its own,” Rafaty said. “My big takeaway from this is how different things are today from when a lot of us were kids, when we could just run wild. Our parents didn’t know where we were all day. We just needed to come back in time for dinner.”

Boomers will feel a whiff of nostalgia for the carefree summer days of lawn darts, which packed 23,000 pounds of force per square inch, and Red Ryder BB guns, which, as any fan of “A Christmas Story” knows, could shoot your eye out.