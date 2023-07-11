Napa Valley Museum Yountville will hold “Tiki After Hours & Tours with the Curators” from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

The event showcases the museum's Main Gallery exhibition "Tiki Dreams: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon" and its History Gallery exhibition, "The Great California Road Trip ’62."

Visitors are invited to take a deep dive into both exhibits with a personal tour of the “Tiki Dreams” exhibition with curators Baby Doe and Otto von Stroheim (6 p.m.), followed at 6:30 by a tour of the “Great California Road Trip ’62” exhibition with curator Andrew Danish and special guest Don Ballard, a Disneyland Hotel expert and author who will discuss the iconic Anaheim hotel.

Participate in a wine and spirits tasting, shop the Museum Store, and purchase a tiki mug and exhibition poster. The event will offer wines by Silver Trident Winery, cocktails with Humboldt Distillery Rum, and mixers by Fever-Tree.

Tickets are $20 for Napa Valley Museum members and $35 for non-members, including museum admission to all galleries, plus drinks and snacks. Aloha wear is encouraged.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite. See napavalleymuseum.org for details.

