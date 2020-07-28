Napa Valley Museum Yountville's 'Lucy Liu' now an online virtual tour

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville’s popular exhibition “Lucy Liu: One of These Things Is Not Like The Others” is now available as an online virtual tour. This exhibition of paintings and sculpture by the award-winning actress, artist and advocate opened in February but has been closed since mid-March, when the Museum shut down due to COVID-19.

The interactive 3D tour allows visitors to virtually walk through the gallery. By clicking on artworks and video, viewers can see the works up close, while videos of Liu in her studio provide insights into her artistic process and inspiration. A title wall video includes a message from Lucy welcoming visitors to the exhibition and explaining the meaning behind her works of art.

The virtual tour is a fundraiser to help the Museum reopen its galleries. Reopening is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 1, and the Lucy Liu exhibition will be extended in the Museum’s Main Gallery through September. To view the virtual tour, visitors are asked to make a donation of any amount; a suggested minimum is $5 (Regular admission was $15).