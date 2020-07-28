Napa Valley Museum Yountville's 'Lucy Liu' now an online virtual tour

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville’s popular exhibition “Lucy Liu: One of These Things Is Not Like The Others” is now available as an online virtual tour. This exhibition of paintings and sculpture by the award-winning actress, artist and advocate opened in February but has been closed since mid-March, when the Museum shut down due to COVID-19.
The interactive 3D tour allows visitors to virtually walk through the gallery. By clicking on artworks and video, viewers can see the works up close, while videos of Liu in her studio provide insights into her artistic process and inspiration. A title wall video includes a message from Lucy welcoming visitors to the exhibition and explaining the meaning behind her works of art.
The virtual tour is a fundraiser to help the Museum reopen its galleries. Reopening is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 1, and the Lucy Liu exhibition will be extended in the Museum’s Main Gallery through September. To view the virtual tour, visitors are asked to make a donation of any amount; a suggested minimum is $5 (Regular admission was $15).
The museum is raising funds to enable it to make improvements to the galleries in light of COVID-19. A “We Love Lucy!” campaign “roll call” on the website recognizes virtual tour visitors who have donated to help the Museum reach its $10,000 goal. Creation of the tour was made possible by a grant from the Napa County Board of Supervisors and by the members and supporters of the museum.
Due to adult subject matter, the Museum recommends that virtual visitors under age 18 obtain the permission of a parent.
The museum is also offering a free virtual tour of its annual student-curated exhibition, “Not From Around Here."
For more information, call 944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit .napavalleymuseum.org.
