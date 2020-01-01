Ehlers Estate will host “Taste of Bordeaux,” a river cruise combining the best of Napa and Bordeaux, May 14-21.
Ehlers Estate winemaker Laura Díaz Muñoz and wine educator Peg Melnik will lead the seven-night cruise through the Bordeaux region of France aboard the AmaDolce.
There will be stops in Libourne, Blaye, Bourg, Pauillac and Cadillac, plus visits to wine estates such as Château de Ferrand, Château Soutard, Château de Montaigne, Château Mouton Rothschild, and Château Gruaud Larose.
The cruise also features exclusive winemaker dinners with Díaz Muñoz and wine seminars led by Melnik.
Fares start at $3,749 per person. Reservations are exclusively available through Expedia CruiseShipCenters North Bay. Call (877) 651-7447 or email wineclub@cruiseshipcenters.com.