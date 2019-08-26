The Napa Open Space District is hosting the second annual celebration of Mexican Independence Day and the Latino heritage surrounding the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park. The Fiesta en el Molino Bale event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
This free event will offer rancho and mariachi music, bilingual mill tours, ballet folklórico dance performances, community booths, activities and games. Food will be available for purchase. Due to limited onsite parking, shuttle service will be provided free of charge from nearby Bothe-Napa Valley State Park starting at 11:45 a.m.
Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and Bale Grist Mill State Historic Parks are operated by the Napa Open Space District under an operating agreement with California Department of Park and Recreation. The Bale Grist Mill is a registered State Historic Park and offers interpretive tours and milling demonstrations on weekends year-round.
For more information on either park or additional services, call 707-942-4575 or email info@napavalleystateparks.org.