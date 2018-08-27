JaM Cellars’ “Butter Chardonnay” in cans will be available this summer at grocery stores in 250-ml four-packs. Suggested retail is $19.99. JaM Cellars will produce 12,000 cases of Butter cans this year.
“We wanted to make a great quality California chardonnay that exceeded quality and value expectations. We still make Butter today the same way we made the first 1,000 cases in 2010 — all grape-to-bottle, consistent attention to detail, and in the tradition of great California winemaking” said John Anthony Truchard, founder and CEO.
JaM Cellars, part of John Anthony Family of Wines, released the inaugural vintage of Butter Chardonnay in 2010 with 1,000 cases. The current 2016 release of 850,000 cases across 49 states has made Butter the number 1 selling Chardonnay in its price point today, according to Nielsen on June 16, 2018.
According to a press release, JaM Cellars expects to follow this first release of cans with others in its portfolio, including California Candy Dry Rosé.