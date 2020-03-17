Napa Valley's Lunafest postponed

The Lunafest mini-film festival scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been postponed.

"The safety and health of our community and the vulnerable individuals that may be impacted by the virus is our primary concern," Lunafest NV Committee members Maggie Friedrich and Janet Peischel told ticket-holders.

Organizers have received confirmation from the CIA at Copia that the event can be rescheduled. A new date will be announced once organizers have made final arrangements.

Tickets for Thursday's event will automatically be transferred to the new date. Ticket-holders who prefer to get a refund or donate the cost of their ticket may email Friedrich at maggiefriedrich@gmail.com.

