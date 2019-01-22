The California Retired Teachers Association of Napa Valley announces the availability of a number of scholarships for current and aspiring educators.
Scholarships in the names of former educators, Edward W. Solomon and Judith B. Cutcomb, will be available through the “Napa Valley Community Foundation Scholarships” site.
Solomon scholarships are offered to all teachers and paraprofessionals in the County, while the Cutcomb scholarship is awarded annually to a St. Helena Unified educator or a St. Helena High School graduate ready to transfer to a 4-year college in pursuit of a career in education.
Solomon and Cutcomb scholarship applications are due on March 11. For more information visit napavalleycf.org.
Additional scholarships are available to transfer-ready Napa College students. For more information please consult the Student Affairs Financial Aid page at napavalley.edu. Napa Valley College applications are due on Feb. 5.
For more information, contact Susan Wight, sjhwight@gmail.com