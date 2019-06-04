Way Off Broadway, a summer program/day camp for kids entering grades 2-12, will offer two programs this month.
The program will give kids and teens the opportunity to create, collaborate, learn, and ultimately perform for friends and family. Both sessions are directed by Frank Schiro with assistance from Scott Anderson Morris, both experienced industry professionals.
Those entering grades 2-6 will be based at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville and will work on “Schoolhouse Rock!” The sessions are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10-14 and 17-19.
Older students entering grades 7-12 will be at the St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23-28.
For more information or to register, visit wayoffbroadwaytheatre.com.