The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition presents the second annual “LOCO-MOTION” evening fundraiser, celebrating all things “transportation,” on Saturday, March 9, at CIA at Copia, located at 500 First St. in the Oxbow District of Napa.
The 2019 event honors Annette and Doug Shafer and begins at 5:30 p.m. with a reception in CIA’s Hestan Kitchen where guests will be able to buy-a-spot on some great experiences, take a chance on raffle items, and play entertaining and educational games while enjoying live music, treats and beverages.
A display of light and motion will take place as guests head to a five-star culinary dinner prepared by the culinary staff at the CIA at Copia, paired with Shafer wines and an array of other Napa Valley vintners. Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning will serve as master of ceremonies.
The evening is focused on raising funds to continue to build the planned 47- mile Class 1 trail, and maintain the existing sections. To date, 19 miles are completed of the trail that will eventually connect Vallejo to Calistoga. The Vine Trail funding is a combination of public-private partnerships as well as government grants. Specific to the LOCO-MOTION event, the goal is to fund the Vine Trail Shelters that are located along the route.
Tickets are $250 per person, and can be purchased at vinetrail.org/locomotion.
For more information, visit vinetrail.org.