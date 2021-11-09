Napa Valley Vintners celebrates Premiere Napa Valley Wine Week

The Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) nonprofit trade association is celebrating Napa Valley’s most extraordinary wines during Premiere Napa Valley Wine Week starting Nov. 8.

During the week-long celebration, wine enthusiasts are invited to join in virtual events and in-person tastings and are able to shop for wines directly through the Premiere Napa Valley wines marketplace.

Each year, more than 100 Napa Valley winemakers craft their finest, most innovative wines exclusively for Premiere Napa Valley. The limited-edition nature of the wines allows winemakers the leeway to be highly creative. They are produced in micro-lots from as few as 60 and no more than 240 bottles and can be procured from select purveyors around the globe.

Limited bottlings of new release and library selections spanning 26 vintages will be available in the Premiere Napa Valley “Build Your Collection” marketplace that went live on Tuesday. Included are some of the most sought-after vintages of the '90s and 2000s.

Join in one of the in-person tastings taking place at 24 locations in six states or virtually throughout the week:

Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.

Wanda Mann of Wine with Wanda speaks with winemakers about their unique Premiere Napa wines on Instagram Live.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Join sommelier DLynn Proctor for a live discussion with winemakers as they discuss the art of blending Premiere Napa Valley wines.

Premiere Napa Valley wines are purchased as futures, sometimes two years before the final wine is ready, making their release that much more special. The wines can be found in a variety of places: a private club, an intimate wine bar, a local retailer or a nationwide wine store. This year’s online “Build Your Collection” listing connects wine enthusiasts to 25 locations from which these wines can be purchased.

“Premiere Napa Valley wines represent the quality and innovation for which America's leading wine region has become known. Every wine connoisseur should have a Premiere Napa Valley wine in their cellar,” said Josh Widaman, Estate Winemaker at Pine Ridge Vineyards and chair of Premiere Napa Valley 2022.

For more information go to premierenapavalley.com/wine-week.