Napa Valley Vintners to hold library wine auction Feb. 11-20

The Napa Valley Vintners has brought together a collection of nearly 100 exclusive library wine lots for its inaugural Direct from the Cellar: Napa Valley Library Wine Auction taking place Feb. 11-20.

“Wines from Napa Valley stand for the highest quality," said Linda Reiff, President and CEO, Napa Valley Vintners. "For more than 150 years, our wineries have balanced tradition with innovation in their quest to make world class wines and have cultivated a spirit of collaboration that is represented in this spectacular collection."

In February, wine collectors from around the world can bid on extremely rare wines sold directly from the cellars of Napa Valley’s most sought-after wineries. Offerings include the first vintages of BOND, six decades of Charles Krug dating back to 1964, five vintages of 100-point Harlan magnums, a collection of 6-liter imperials from Opus One spanning five decades, three magnums of Screaming Eagle, a 12-liter bottle from Sloan Estate and many more.

For a complete listing of auction lots visit napavalley.wine.

Powered by Zachys, the foremost wine auction house, the Napa Valley Library Wine Auction opens for online bidding Thursday, Feb. 11 and closes via live-streamed auction on Saturday, Feb. 20 starting at 3 p.m.