Napa Valley Vintners, UNCF now accepting scholarship applications

Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) and UNCF (United Negro College Fund) have announced that scholarship applications are now being accepted for students wishing to pursue a career in the wine industry.

The first recipients will receive support toward college tuition this fall.

Last September, NVV committed $1 million to the fund, pledging $200,000 each year for the next five years, and has begun a fundraising effort to build the fund beyond that initial investment.

"The NVV represents one of the foremost wine regions and strives to be a leader in the world of wine," said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners. "We hope to strengthen our industry by attracting more diverse talent who will bring new points of view and contribute in meaningful ways to all aspects of our wine community. We’re excited to have an opportunity to make a difference starting this fall with the first 40 recipients beginning their careers in as soon as one to four years."

The new scholarship program was created to encourage people of color to pursue college degrees and careers in the wine industry in subjects ranging from grape growing, winemaking, marketing, business and more at a college or university that has an established wine-related program of study. Over the next five years, 200 need-based scholarships will be awarded.