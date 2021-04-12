Napa Valley Wine Library hosts annual Wine Seminar

The Napa Valley Wine Library will present its 30th Annual Wine Seminar online via Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15.

Seminar host Tegan Passalacqua, winemaker for Turley Wine Cellars, will guide participants through the Napa Valley from the 19th century to present day with the assistance of four panelists and their illustrative wines from key vineyards planted 50 years ago or more.

From the earliest arrivals, with their tradition of field blends, to the most innovative philosophies of winemaking today, attendees will taste their way through four appellations and four distinct wines from Napa Valley.

The confirmed panelists are Bob Biale of Robert Biale Vineyards, Rosemary Cakebread of Gallica, Michael Hirby of Relic Wine Cellars, and Morgan Twain Peterson, MW, of Bedrock Wine Company.

Registration is $75 and includes a tasting kit for the first 50 registrants able to pick up a kit in St. Helena the day before the event. Full bottles may also be ordered. Visit napawinelibrary.com for details.