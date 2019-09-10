The Napa Valley Wine Train celebrates its 30th anniversary with a special reception on Monday, Sept. 16 and an ‘80s-themed murder mystery dinner on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Since taking its inaugural passenger trip on Sept. 16, 1989, the Wine Train has offered visits to local wineries, and introduced creative events, such as the Hop Train, Murder Mystery Tour, Tequila Train, and the Santa Train.
“It’s been fascinating to be a part of the Napa Valley Wine Train’s evolution and introduce the numerous new experiences and events we now offer,” said Scott Goldie, co-CEO of the Napa Valley Wine Train.
Taking place both on board the stationary train and at the Napa station at 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, the reception will kick off the anniversary festivities with hors d’oeuvres from Executive Chef Donald Young, live outdoor music, and a tour of the train’s newly renovated railcars.
A donation of $25 is required to purchase a ticket, and all proceeds will go toward the Children’s Museum of Napa Valley.
The train station will be decorated with memorabilia, including vintage posters. Guests can also hear fun facts from the train’s 30-year history, receive one-of-a-kind 30th anniversary pins, and participate in a raffle for special prizes. For more information on the reception, visit winetrain.com/events/30th-anniversary-celebration.
The Napa Valley Wine Train’s ‘80s-themed murder mystery dinner includes a two-hour journey on Sept. 26 on the restored Pullman rail cars, a four-course gourmet meal, and a mystery for passengers to solve in partnership with The Murder Mystery Company.
Set in one of the most colorful eras, this special event’s storyline will involve guests working together to figure out who murdered singer Poison Ratenstein before he could perform for his fans.
The event’s menu begins with a prawn cocktail, followed by a mixed green salad, an entrée of filet of beef, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, parmesan tomato crown, green beans, and wild mushroom-cabernet reduction.
The meal will conclude with a warm chocolate molten lava cake with raspberry coulis.
Tickets for the ’80s murder mystery dinner start at $249.99.
For more information and to make a reservation, guests can call 800-427-4124 or visit winetrain.com/events/80s-murder-mystery.