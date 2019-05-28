For any beer enthusiasts looking for something unique to do in the Napa Valley this summer, the Napa Valley Wine Train will offer the second annual installment of its seasonal experience, the Hop Train.
Launching on Monday, June 3, and running through October, guests can join the Napa Palisades Beer Company for a Wine Train takeover from 6 to 8 p.m. every Monday. The Hop Train will offer passengers two pints of local craft brews on the refreshing Open-Air car with tasty bar bites and spectacular 360 views of Napa Valley. The journey will also feature a variety of musical entertainment onboard, and a selection of wines and spirits will be available for purchase.
The Napa Palisades Beer Company is at the corner of First and Main Street in downtown Napa, where they serve more than 30 great local craft beers, their own Napa Palisades Beer Company brews as well as many other guest taps. You’ll also find unique cocktails, wine, whiskey, weekend brunch, an outdoor patio, and gourmet pub grub.
Signature brews include:
-1849 Gold Rush Red. American style with a smooth mouthfeel that is slightly dry with a touch of caramel, smoke, and honey. ABV 5.7 percent IBU 24. Made with Chinook Hops.
-Loco IPA. A new brew, a citrus-filled tropical IPA with rich mouthfeel that finishes with a touch of bitterness. ABV 7.5 percent IBU 60. Made with Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo + Centennial Hops.
-Little Loco Session IPA (formerly 24/7 IPA). Light and crisp, slightly bitter with citrus flavor and a hint of pine on the finish. ABV 5.3 percent IBU 52. Made with Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo + Centennial Hops.
Tickets start at $79.99 per person, but locals are offered a special rate of $59.99 per person. For more information or to book the trip, call 1-800-427-4124 or visit winetrain.com.