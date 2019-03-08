Applications are open for the 39th Napa Valley Writers Conference taking place July 28 through Aug. 2.
The week-long intensive offers workshops, lectures on craft, and evening readings with libations at local wineries. New this year is a translation workshop.
All applications for admission and financial assistance, including housing assistance, are due Monday, April 15. Admissions decisions will be announced no later than Monday, May 13.
The conference’s new translation workshop will be open to literary translators or those interested in becoming translators, and will accommodate poetry, short fiction, novel excerpts, memoir, or folk tales translated from any language into English.
Translation workshop leader Howard Norman has received the Harold Morton Landon Prize in translation from the Academy of American Poets, three National Endowment for the Arts fellowships, and a National Endowment for the Humanities Fellowship, among other honors. His memoir about working in the Arctic with Inuit language and folklore is “In Fond Remembrance of Me.”
He has taught in the MFA program at the University of Maryland since 1988, and he has led translation seminars and workshops for the Smithsonian Institute and elsewhere throughout the U.S. and Europe. His ninth novel, “The Ghost Clause,” will be published in July 2019.
For more information about the conference and to apply, visit napawritersconference.org.