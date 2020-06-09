Napa Valley's annual Taste of Oakville cancelled

Napa Valley's annual Taste of Oakville cancelled

A Taste of Oakville, scheduled for Aug. 10, has been cancelled for 2020.

Joyce Stavert, executive director of the Oakville Winegrowers, said, after speaking to Robert Mondavi Winery, "they did not feel they would be allowed to host an event of 450 people so soon. And, of course, any later would run into harvest and the To Kalon Cellar would be off limits for events."

The Robert Mondavi Winery also has cancelled their summer concert series for the first time after 50 consecutive years.

 

