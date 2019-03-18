Pahlmeyer Winery of Napa Valley announces the release of its 30th Anniversary 2016 Pahlmeyer Proprietary Red, an iconic Napa Valley red wine blend with a special commemorative label.
Vintner Jayson Pahlmeyer established Pahlmeyer in the 1980s with a string of successful vintages for his wines. His spirit drove his quest for the highest quality wine in every single vintage. “Everything worth doing is worth doing to excess” is one of his favorite mantras.
“All I wanted to do was to create my own California Mouton – a rich, powerful Napa Valley Bordeaux blend. A wine that would drop wine lovers to their knees,” Pahlmeyer said. The 1986 Pahlmeyer Proprietary Red was the realization of Jayson’s dream, earning 94 points from Robert Parker.
More than 30 years later, Pahlmeyer’s daughter Cleo Pahlmeyer leads the winery with the same pursuit of quality and joie de vivre her father instilled in her. “The constant pursuit of the highest quality with investments in our vineyards and in the winery will drive our success for the next 30 years. We never lose sight of that,” she said.
Produced in limited quantities, the Proprietary Red is a classic Napa Valley Bordeaux blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec blended and bottled without filtering or fining.
Cleo Pahlmeyer will present tastings of library wines from three decades for collectors and trade in New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco this summer. In the fall, a limited-edition magnum of the 2016 Pahlmeyer Proprietary Red will be released with the original Pahlmeyer 1986 label design.
The Pahlmeyer portfolio of wines features the flagship, Proprietary Red, complemented by Merlot and Chardonnay. The 2016 30th Anniversary Proprietary Red wine is available direct through pahlmeyer.com.