Napa Vine Trail announces interactive virtual fundraiser

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition is expanding its annual one-night fundraiser, LOCO-MOTION, into a three-part virtual event series designed to engage the community with its mission of building a 47-mile world class walking and biking trail from Vallejo to Calistoga.

LOCO-MOTION 2021 begins May 1 with a Month of Movement Challenge in which supporters are invited to walk, hike, run, and bike on a team or as individuals for 47 to 470 miles. Individuals and teams will be awarded on miles moved and dollars raised.

Part two of LOCO-MOTION is a week-long online auction, June 5-12, which will feature unique lots and buy-a-spot experiences. LOCO-MOTION culminates on the evening of June 12 with a virtual event — LOCO-MOTION LIVE! — that welcomes back as Master of Ceremonies Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning and introduces a special guest speaker, to be announced.

While the virtual evening is free to attend, guests will have the opportunity to purchase pre-event dinners from culinary partners up and down the Vine Trail route including Mare Island Brewing Co. in Vallejo, Il Posto Trattoria in Napa, Clif Family Winery in St. Helena, and House of Better in Calistoga.