Napa Vine Trail announces three-part virtual fundraiser

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition is expanding its annual one-night fundraiser, LOCO-MOTION, into a three-part virtual event series designed to engage the community with its mission of building a 47-mile world class walking and biking trail from Vallejo to Calistoga.
LOCO-MOTION 2021, named for its nod to movement, begins May 1 with a Month of Movement Challenge in which supporters are invited to walk, hike, run, and bike on a team or as individuals for 47 to 470 miles. Individuals and teams will be awarded on miles moved and dollars raised. While peer-to-peer and team fundraising are important components of the Month of Movement Challenge, another goal is to engage the broader community and provide a fun fitness challenge.
Part two of LOCO-MOTION is a week-long online auction, June 5-12, which will feature unique lots and buy-a-spot experiences. LOCO-MOTION culminates on the evening of June 12 with a virtual event — LOCO-MOTION LIVE! — that welcomes back as Master of Ceremonies Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning and introduces a special guest speaker, to be announced.
While the virtual evening is free to attend, guests will have the opportunity to purchase pre-event dinners from culinary partners up and down the Vine Trail route including Mare Island Brewing Co. in Vallejo, Il Posto Trattoria in Napa, Clif Family Winery in St. Helena, and House of Better in Calistoga.
“What we know to be true is that since March 2020, the Vine Trail has seen a record number of users — 46% increase year over year,” said Vine Trail Coalition Executive Director, Philip Sales. “LOCO-MOTION hopes to harness this energy and get people engaged and motivated to help us continue building and ultimately getting to our 47-mile finish line. LOCO-MOTION has been an important annual event and this year we’re evolving the experience for our entire community. I’m especially excited about our Challenge Team Sponsors and hope to see some friendly competition taking place between local businesses and small groups.”
Event creator and producer, Ride Napa Valley’s Rebecca Kotch, states, “As a heavy user who has witnessed the diversity of people each day traversing the Vine Trail, I want them to have an inkling of what it will take to build all 47 miles. If they like where they can walk, run or ride now, just wait until they can go up and down the spine of this beautiful valley.”
To sign up for the Month of Movement Challenge, visit vinetrail.org/locomotion and click “GET STARTED” to register. Registration fees are $47 for the 47-mile challenge, $147 for the 147-mile cycling challenge, and $470 for the 470-mile cycling challenge which includes a Vine Trail cycling jersey. For more information, visit vinetrail.org/locomotion or email info@vinetrail.org.
As of Monday, sponsored Challenge Teams include Silicon Valley Bank, Clif Family Winery, Parisi Transportation Consulting, Winebow, Health Spa Napa Valley, Athletic Feat/Bicycle Works, Vineyard 29, Bar Lucia/Kara’s Cupcakes, OKDClydesdales, Duckhorn Vineyards, Napa Valley Financial, and Visit Napa Valley. LOCO-MOTION Premier partners are Gott’s Roadside and RSA+ Family of Companies; Wellness partner is Adventist Health, which will introduce Blue Zones at LOCO-MOTION Live, and Trailblazer partner is Safe Harbor Wine Storage.
Challenge Team Sponsors are a key component of the LOCO-MOTION Month of Movement Challenge with custom promotion opportunities and virtual awards for their team member efforts along the way. To learn more about becoming a Challenge Team sponsor, contact ashley@ridenapavalley.com.
