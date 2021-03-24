Napa Vine Trail announces three-part virtual fundraiser

“What we know to be true is that since March 2020, the Vine Trail has seen a record number of users — 46% increase year over year,” said Vine Trail Coalition Executive Director, Philip Sales. “LOCO-MOTION hopes to harness this energy and get people engaged and motivated to help us continue building and ultimately getting to our 47-mile finish line. LOCO-MOTION has been an important annual event and this year we’re evolving the experience for our entire community. I’m especially excited about our Challenge Team Sponsors and hope to see some friendly competition taking place between local businesses and small groups.”

Event creator and producer, Ride Napa Valley’s Rebecca Kotch, states, “As a heavy user who has witnessed the diversity of people each day traversing the Vine Trail, I want them to have an inkling of what it will take to build all 47 miles. If they like where they can walk, run or ride now, just wait until they can go up and down the spine of this beautiful valley.”