On Friday, Jan. 25, NapaShakes celebrates the birthday of Scotland’s Bard: Robert Burns, and the music, food and culture of Scotland, with its first ever “Burns Night Supper,” at 6 p.m.
Guests will savor the words of Scotland’s greatest poet (and a bit of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”) accompanied by bagpipes and a lively Ceilidh band, plus engaging performances by two acclaimed actors from Britain and Broadway: Jane Carr and Victor Talmadge. The evening includes a Napa Valley-style feast with traditional haggis (meat or vegetarian), neeps and tatties, and other delights in the candle-lit Gallery of St. Helena’s Brasswood Napa Valley. The event is for age 21 and older, and attendees are welcome (but not required) to wear kilts and other traditional attire.
Each $100 ticket (per person) includes the Burns Night festivities, dinner, wine, and a wee dram (of whisky). A limited number of Early Bird tickets are available at $85 through Dec. 31. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and through links on the NapaShakes website, napashakes.org/tickets.
The evening is directed by Sir James Forbes, Chieftain of Scotland’s popular Lonach Highland Gathering & Games (lonach.org), a documentary filmmaker, and creator of the Dramophone Whisky app (bearshead.com).
The event is presented by NapaShakes and by Brasswood Napa Valley, located at 3111 Saint Helena Highway North, in St. Helena, off of Highway 29 between downtown St. Helena and Calistoga. Capacity for this seated dinner and performance event is extremely limited.