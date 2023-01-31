National Wear Red Day raises awareness of heart disease

The Adventist Heart and Vascular Institute in St. Helena is encouraging people to participate in National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 3, to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease.

People are urged to wear red and encourage friends, family and colleagues to be proactive about their health. Promote the cause by taking a picture of yourself wearing red, and post it online using the hashtags #AdventistHealth and #WearRedDay.

Although heart disease is often thought of as a problem for older men, it affects women at a startlingly high rate. About 90% of women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease.

According to the Adventist Heart and Vascular Institute, there are risk factors that are out of our control, such as heredity, age, ethnicity and gender. However, there are risk factors that we can control, such as:

• High blood pressure

• Smoking

• High blood cholesterol

• Lack of regular activity

• Obesity or being overweight

• Diabetes

• Stress

Studies suggest that high levels of cortisol from long-term stress can increase blood cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure. This stress can also cause changes that promote the buildup of plaque deposits in the arteries.

Help manage these conditions and keep yourself healthy by:

• Exercising regularly, at least three days per week

• Eating a heart-healthy diet that is low in sugar, sodium and saturated fats and high in vegetables, whole grains and lean protein

• Managing stress through prayer, a hobby or talking with a health care provider

• Seeing a heart expert if you know you have the risk factors outlined above.

