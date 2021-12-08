NBC Pottery opens gallery/studio in Angwin

Relax, last-minute Christmas shoppers. NBC Pottery has you covered.

The husband-and-wife team of Will Callnan III and Nikki Ballere Callnan drew hordes of shoppers and well-wishers this weekend to their new gallery/studio at 410 Circle Drive in Angwin.

“We had a ton of good feedback,” Nikki said. “People were really excited to have something new in Angwin.”

The space offers dishes, mugs, bowls, vases, jugs and other handmade goods produced by the Angwin couple whose work is featured at places like the French Laundry, The Restaurant at Meadowood, Dr. Wilkinson’s, and the new Four Seasons in Calistoga.

The gallery’s winter hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on weekends and during off-hours.

The Callnans also plan to host food trucks and offer classes and events at the new space, starting with a pop-up at 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, featuring live music and the work of the Callnans and their friends:

- Paintings and more by Melissa, Mercedes and Anna Baker

- Handmade eco-sourced jewelry by Sonia Lub Jewelry

- Handcrafted candles by Hurd Beeswax Candles

- Mini-paintings by Claire Tiwald and Richard Powell

- Fresh baked breads by Howell Mountain Bread Co.

- Watercolors and ornaments by Napa Valley Calligraphy

- Pyrography and watercolors by Copper & Ash

- Wine totes and handbags by Stellareese

- Upcycled clothing and fashion by On a Whim

- Photography by Maynard Logan

- Cactus water by Desert hydrator

- Cotton candy by Evie and Gavin Callnan

- Tacos by Michelle Mutrux

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

