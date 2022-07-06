Neal Family Vineyards raises more than $200,000 for agriculture scholarships

Neal Family Vineyards on Howell Mountain announced Tuesday it has raised over $200,000 for local, college-bound scholars pursuing degrees in agriculture.

The winery announced the awardees during the Neal Family Cellar Depletion Dinner, which takes place each May and features a live auction from which all proceeds go to support the St. Helena Future Farmers of America program.

“Over the last several years, we are proud to have been able to award 15 scholarships for students pursuing agricultural degrees,” said Neal Family Vineyards vintner, founder and owner Mark Neal. “We have dedicated our lives to ethical farming practices to create the best organic and biodynamic wines our vineyards can offer, so it only makes sense to pay it forward. We look forward to continuing to help the next generation of farmers develop new skills and techniques to benefit agricultural practices for years to come.”

Established in 2014, the Neal Family Scholarship is awarded annually to students who have attended four years of agriculture classes at St. Helena High School while maintaining a 3.50 GPA and who have been accepted to a four-year university. Awardees receive $2,000 annually while enrolled in an agricultural curriculum. Currently, Neal Family Vineyards has 10 recipients pursuing agriculture degrees.

This year’s scholarship awards ceremony was held May 23 at the Neal Family Vineyard estate with more than 70 people in attendance. The scholarship was awarded to Kaylee Moura, who will be studying agricultural business at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo starting in the fall. The live auction was filled with several items including wines from Mark Neal’s personal cellar and a weekend stay at a vacation home in Kauai, Hawaii, which includes local chocolates and a farm tour from Kauai Coca Tree Farm.

Neal Family Vineyards is open by appointment only Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information or to book an appointment, call 707-965-2800 or go to NealVineyards.com.