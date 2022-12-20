 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Napa Valley Register is partnering with Napa County Farm Bureau who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Neighborhood Christmas caroling set for Dec. 23 in St. Helena

  • Updated
Christmas caroling

Marielle Coeytaux, left, leads a group of Christmas carolers inside the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Co. in 2018.

 Jesse Duarte, Star file photo

All ages are invited to join Marielle Coeytaux in traditional neighborhood caroling to spread holiday cheer throughout St. Helena.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at the Carnegie Building, 1360 Oak Ave. Lyrics will be provided, but bring a flashlight and dress warmly, with a dash of red.

Listen to the Sounds of Christmas Brass players perform "Adeste Fideles" at the South Napa Marketplace.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News