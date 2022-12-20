Neighborhood Christmas caroling set for Dec. 23 in St. Helena

FOR THE STAR
All ages are invited to join Marielle Coeytaux in traditional neighborhood caroling to spread holiday cheer throughout St. Helena.
The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at the Carnegie Building, 1360 Oak Ave. Lyrics will be provided, but bring a flashlight and dress warmly, with a dash of red.
