New billing for a stage star of yesterday buried in St. Helena

A small, moss-covered stone marked #31 in the potter's field section of St. Helena's historic cemetery has been replaced by a new granite marker that reads: "Clarice Vance, 1870 – 1961, American star of the Stage and Pioneer Recording Artist."

Just how the strikingly handsome and over 6-foot-tall stage star spent her last years in the Napa Valley and came to final rest in St. Helena is a story that might have inspired the song, “There's a Broken Heart for Every Light on Broadway.”

With a career that began in farce comedy in the early 1890s and gained momentum in the early 1900s as “The Southern Singer,” Vance was singing popular dialect and story songs of the day. By 1904 her name could be seen in lights and on the bills of all the major vaudeville houses across the U.S. In London in 1909 she performed at the Palace with a 40-piece orchestra and was held over for 26 weeks. In 1910 she appeared in the lavish Broadway musical “A Skylark.” Her photograph appeared on countless sheet music covers from 1897 to 1914.