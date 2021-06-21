New billing for a stage star of yesterday buried in St. Helena

A small, moss-covered stone marked #31 in the potter's field section of St. Helena's historic cemetery has been replaced by a new granite marker that reads: "Clarice Vance, 1870 – 1961, American star of the Stage and Pioneer Recording Artist."
Just how the strikingly handsome and over 6-foot-tall stage star spent her last years in the Napa Valley and came to final rest in St. Helena is a story that might have inspired the song, “There's a Broken Heart for Every Light on Broadway.”
With a career that began in farce comedy in the early 1890s and gained momentum in the early 1900s as “The Southern Singer,” Vance was singing popular dialect and story songs of the day. By 1904 her name could be seen in lights and on the bills of all the major vaudeville houses across the U.S. In London in 1909 she performed at the Palace with a 40-piece orchestra and was held over for 26 weeks. In 1910 she appeared in the lavish Broadway musical “A Skylark.” Her photograph appeared on countless sheet music covers from 1897 to 1914.
She recorded for Edison and Victor from 1905 to 1909. Her most requested song (which she recorded three times) was “Mariar,” written by her then-husband Mose Gumble. Others were “I'm Afraid to Come Home in the Dark,” “He's a Cousin of Mine” (revived by Sam Cooke in 1964), and “It Looks Like a Big Night Tonight.” Her droll humor, comic timing and refined manner of delivery were her fortune on the stage wherever she went. Her photo graced the covers of Variety and the pages of Vanity Fair and Redbook and she had a gin-based cocktail named for her.
Her marriage to Gumble in 1904, manager of the New York branch of Remick Music Publishing, was major theatrical news. The couple divorced in 1914. Where once her every move, including the theft of her jewels and the burning of her Long Island retreat, was reported in the tabloids, including The Police Gazette, her star began to rapidly fade.
An appearance at the Tivoli in San Francisco in 1921 “singing her old songs” was among her last documented theatrical engagements. This was followed by a couple of notable movie appearances. By 1930 she was out of the limelight having survived a failed business venture and the suicide of her fourth husband and was living in San Francisco working as a “dramatic coach.” From 1951 until her death in 1961, she suffered from dementia as a patient at Napa State Hospital. She died there at age 91 knowing only her name and that she was “an actress.”
Upon her death, a San Francisco theatrical historian was contacted and confirmed that she was indeed “an actress” — but more than that, she had been a “star.” In the absence of friends or relatives, Actor's Equity was then approached to assist with minimal burial costs.
Renewed interest in Vance, her recordings and career has revived her name and re-established her place in American theatrical history. A CD containing all 22 of her recordings is now available accompanied by a detailed biography and rare photographs from her own theatrical scrapbooks.
In addition to non-stop performing from coast to coast introducing hit after hit for over 20 years, she wrote and published songs and even wrote a stage play, “April First” that resides in the American Memories archive in the Library of Congress. During those active years, her vitality, drive and wit could best be described by the title of her amusing 1907 recording of “I'd Rather Two-Step Than Waltz, Bill.”
Admirers, with the help of the St. Helena Historical Society, have now given Vance a proper headstone. In the center is a beautiful photo of her as she is best remembered.