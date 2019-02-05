New board elected for Carneros Wine Alliance

The Carneros Wine Alliance, a nonprofit association of wineries and grape-growers in the Carneros American Viticultural Area (AVA) recently announced its board leadership for 2019.
Hilary Berkey of Vintage Wine Estates and Emily Byrne of Etude Winery have been elected co-chairs and will share governance responsibilities. Nichole Peterson of Artesa was elected vice-chair, and Carneros Wine Alliance ambassadors Carla Bosco and Crista Johnson will serve as treasurer and secretary, respectively. Bosco served as board chair in 2017 and 2018, and Johnson was chair in 2016.
“For more than three decades, the Carneros Wine Alliance has worked to build partnerships and programs that raise awareness for our region,” said Berkey, co-chair of the Carneros Wine Alliance. “There’s a lot of energy here, with new hospitality experiences, winemaking talent and culinary destinations to share.”
“Our goals for the year ahead are to host some compelling events, bring more visitors to experience our member wineries and tasting rooms, and most of all, to celebrate world-class cool-climate Chardonnay and Pinot Noir,” continued Byrne, the other Carneros Wine Alliance co-chair.
Additional board members include Mike Cox, Schug Carneros Estate, and Scott Billeci, ZD Wines, Anne Moller-Racke, The Donum Estate, and Alison Crowe and Garnet Vineyards.