New book explores Chinese laborers' contributions to Napa Valley

"Chinese in Napa Valley: The Forgotten Community that Built Wine Country" was released Jan. 2 by Arcadia Publishing.
Submitted graphic
Historian John McCormick is the author of "Chinese in Napa Valley: The Forgotten Community that Built Wine Country."
Submitted photo
Jue Joe, a Chinese immigrant who arrived in California in 1874 and spent nearly 13 years in St. Helena, is pictured with his wife, Leong Shee, and his two Chinese-born sons, San You and San Tong.
Courtesy of the Jue family
In the 1870s the collection of wood-framed buildings and shacks that made up St. Helena’s Chinatown stood near the intersection of Main Street and Charter Oak Avenue. These immigrant laborers had a large impact on the economic growth of St. Helena, Napa Valley and California.
Submitted photo
Here the site of Chinatown can be seen near Charter Oak Avenue and Main Street. The image is from the 1899 Sanborn Fire Insurance Map of St. Helena.
The St. Helena Historical Society's first program of 2023 will focus on a new book about the forgotten contributions of Chinese laborers in the Napa Valley.
John McCormick will discuss his book "Chinese in Napa Valley: The Forgotten Community that Built Wine Country" at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Heritage Center Museum, 1255 Oak Ave.
Chinese laborers were once the backbone of Napa Valley. Throughout the 1800s they were a major labor force in the vineyards, quicksilver mines, hop farms, leather tanneries and laundries. They carved out neighborhoods in towns throughout the valley, including St. Helena. These contributions did little to deter discrimination, and Anti-Chinese Leagues sprang up to harass and intimidate immigrants like Chan Wah Jack, who ran the successful Sang Lung store in Napa’s Chinatown.
McCormick, who grew up in Napa and is descended from five generations of Napa Valley residents, received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from UC Berkeley and a master’s degree in history from Harvard University.
The book sells for $23.99. It was published by Arcadia Publishing, which also released books such as "Images of America: St. Helena," "Images of America: Angwin and Howell Mountain," "The Napa River" and "Napa Valley's Jewish Heritage."
Chinatown
Pictured with its probable occupants, this shack is an example of a Chinatown dwelling, circa 1885. While thought to be a part of Napa's Chinatown, this structure is not on stilts as typically found in this riverfront community.
This 1905 portrait of the Wah Jack Chan extended family was taken in their Lai Hing store at Napa’s Chinatown. Wah Jack is seated in the front row, second from the right. His wife Kim Lim is seated in the front row, fourth from the left. Their son Shuck Chan is standing in the front row, fourth from the right. Also pictured are Wah Jack’s five other children and his deceased brother’s six children.
This century-old map shows Napa's Chinatown occupying a much larger peninsula than exists today at the confluence of Napa Creek and the Napa River. Chinatown was torn down in the early 20th century for a marina that was never built.
Photo courtesy Napa Valley Museum
Chinatown
A pencil sketch of Napa's Chinatown, circa 1929, as drawn by artist A.E. Burbank.
Photo courtesy Napa Valley Museum
Chinatown
Photo courtesy of Ging Chan
Napa's Chinatown
Submitted image
Napa's Chinatown
Only a few public reminders exist of Napa's Chinatown, such as these plaques on the First Street bridge near China Point.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Napa's Chinatown
The fountain mosaic at Napa Mill on Main Street memorializes the 1902 fire that destroyed most of Napa's Chinatown, The community never fully recovered.
In the 1870s the collection of wood-framed buildings and shacks that made up St. Helena’s Chinatown stood near the intersection of Main Street and Charter Oak Avenue. These immigrant laborers had a large impact on the economic growth of St. Helena, Napa Valley and California.