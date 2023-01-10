 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New book explores Chinese laborers' contributions to Napa Valley

The St. Helena Historical Society's first program of 2023 will focus on a new book about the forgotten contributions of Chinese laborers in the Napa Valley.

John McCormick will discuss his book "Chinese in Napa Valley: The Forgotten Community that Built Wine Country" at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Heritage Center Museum, 1255 Oak Ave. 

Chinese laborers were once the backbone of Napa Valley. Throughout the 1800s they were a major labor force in the vineyards, quicksilver mines, hop farms, leather tanneries and laundries. They carved out neighborhoods in towns throughout the valley, including St. Helena. These contributions did little to deter discrimination, and Anti-Chinese Leagues sprang up to harass and intimidate immigrants like Chan Wah Jack, who ran the successful Sang Lung store in Napa’s Chinatown.

McCormick, who grew up in Napa and is descended from five generations of Napa Valley residents, received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from UC Berkeley and a master’s degree in history from Harvard University.

The book sells for $23.99. It was published by Arcadia Publishing, which also released books such as "Images of America: St. Helena," "Images of America: Angwin and Howell Mountain," "The Napa River" and "Napa Valley's Jewish Heritage."

