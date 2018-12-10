Inglenook, Napa Valley’s first estate winery founded in 1879, announced an elegant new Food & Wine Pairing to celebrate Cabernet season that will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. every Wednesday.
Available from now through March, the Food & Wine Pairing will allow visitors to indulge in a variety of Inglenook’s critically-acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignon wines paired with bites from chef Alex Lovick in an intimate setting.
Showcasing his culinary talents, Lovick will feature local, sustainable ingredients on seasonal menus, cultivating the bounty of the Inglenook Estate.
The Food & Wine Pairing is available for $165 per person plus tax, and parties are limited to 10 people. For reservations, guests can call 968-1161 or book online. Excelsior and Rubicon members receive 25 percent off this experience and all other specialty tours.