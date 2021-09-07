New, interesting and unique at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market

With only two months left of our Farmers’ Market you might think there is nothing new or interesting. You’d be wrong.
We are fortunate this year to have many vendors, new and returning, with new and exciting local products. Stop by and meet C.I.A. alum Thibaud of Woodlands Charcuterie, new to the Market this year. His delicious pates and rillettes are made from pasture-raised animals living the good life in the sun and outdoors. I can’t resist his mortadella every week, it is as fresh and authentic as it gets. Or try any of the pokes at iPOKEShack also new to our Market this year. They offer several types and flavors of poke including a really interesting yellow sriracha salmon poke. Made from a rare Thai pepper, it is as hot or hotter than red sriracha, but sweeter, so it combines perfectly with the fattiness of salmon and a little Hawaiian sea salt.
Something savory? Pick up some fresh burrata at Anzaloni’s Olive Oil or cheese curds at Achadinha Cheese Co. whose plain or flavored (I love the cumin and blackpepper) make a perfect snack. And I find it hard to pass up the lamb kofta or the fresh lamb sausages at Sonoma County Meat Co., you’ll find a pack ready in my freezer at all times.
And for a really unusual refresher, do not miss the Acai Blue tea from Napa Valley Tea Company. To be honest, I am not a fan of "flavored" teas but this stuff is to die for. The most beautiful shade of blue, this white tea is made with acai berries, blueberries, blackberries, cornflowers and butterfly pea flowers and is packed with antioxidants and even fiber! Amazing.
For dessert try Madeleine’s Macarons summer pack with watermelon, peach cobbler, strawberry lemonade, tangerine mango, mojito and s’mores flavors in one box. Or the green, white and red Mexican pack with salted margarita, horchata and watermelon tajin.
So come and get something new and don’t miss our Lecture Table this week at 10:30 with Ryley Schlacter, Garden Manager, the Restaurant at Meadowood and The Charter Oak on the topic of “Beyond First Glance: Plants and their Many Uses”. See you there!
We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 29 from 7:30 a.m. until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in-the-know by checking our website, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena. Masks are no longer required; however we recommend unvaccinated patrons wear a mask.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A free food pantry in American Canyon draws plenty of visitors, but HOA regulations may spell the end of it.
According to Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, the median sold price of a Napa County home rose 16.5% year-over-year, from $721,000 i…
A Napa Pipe developer says the latest Costco target date is in 2023.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors sided with Scarlett winery in the latest dispute between a proposed winery and its residential neighbors.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
A love note in the Napa Valley sky: Bride surprises new husband with skywriting message seen by many
Aerial message, seen for miles above the Napa Valley, was a gift for airplane-loving husband.
Single serve, but not single use: Shatterproof 187 ml wines hit the luxury market in recyclable units
The final Quartino design is essentially a govino wine glass that fits with a corresponding mini carafe, which comes filled with the wine that…
Miniature horses, chickens, goats and more. Napa Christian students start every day on the school farm.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.