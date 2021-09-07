New, interesting and unique at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market

With only two months left of our Farmers’ Market you might think there is nothing new or interesting. You’d be wrong.

We are fortunate this year to have many vendors, new and returning, with new and exciting local products. Stop by and meet C.I.A. alum Thibaud of Woodlands Charcuterie, new to the Market this year. His delicious pates and rillettes are made from pasture-raised animals living the good life in the sun and outdoors. I can’t resist his mortadella every week, it is as fresh and authentic as it gets. Or try any of the pokes at iPOKEShack also new to our Market this year. They offer several types and flavors of poke including a really interesting yellow sriracha salmon poke. Made from a rare Thai pepper, it is as hot or hotter than red sriracha, but sweeter, so it combines perfectly with the fattiness of salmon and a little Hawaiian sea salt.

Something savory? Pick up some fresh burrata at Anzaloni’s Olive Oil or cheese curds at Achadinha Cheese Co. whose plain or flavored (I love the cumin and blackpepper) make a perfect snack. And I find it hard to pass up the lamb kofta or the fresh lamb sausages at Sonoma County Meat Co., you’ll find a pack ready in my freezer at all times.