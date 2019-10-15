Kids at St. Helena Primary School couldn’t contain their excitement on Tuesday morning when a pair of new playgrounds opened.
Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a five-minute snack that must have felt like an eternity, eager kids ran pell-mell toward the two playgrounds.
After getting off the new spinner, second-grader Yanik Hernandez called it “so scary.” That’s apparently a good thing, since she was grinning widely and standing in line for another ride.
The old playgrounds dated back to the school’s original construction in 1999.
“They were both safe, but they were reaching the end of their useful life,” said Chief Business Official Andi Stubbs.
The new ones, built on a $256,000 budget with input from parents and staff, comply with current codes and feature the same artificial turf found on the high school ballfields. An eight-inch layer of recycled rubber underneath gives the turf a springy feel.
The playgrounds also boast modern gadgets like a movable marble maze, transparent dry-erase board, climbing wall, and a musical feature where Stubbs plunked out “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” and “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” prompting a schoolwide singalong. (A few more musical features will be added later.)
But the most popular attraction, hands-down, was the spinner accommodating five kids standing up, five kids sitting down, and a long line of kids waiting their turn as Principal Tamara Sanguinetti directed traffic.
“It was really fast and it felt like something was going like a spinner,” said second-grader Ari Loring.
“It felt like I would fall,” shouted another kid who was, like Hernandez and Loring, waiting in line for another ride.