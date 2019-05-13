The St. Helena United Methodist Church is beginning a New Poetry and Music Salon series on three Wednesday evenings, May 29, June 12 and June 26.
All salon programs begin at 7 p.m., and will be held at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St.
On Wednesday, May 29, the program is titled, “1550-1650: The Golden Age of English Verse.” It will feature Shakespeare, Marlowe, Donne and an assortment of overlooked women writers. Will, Ben, John, Kate and Mary were among the brightest literary lights in Elizabethan and Jacobean times. By their artistry, they elevated the English language thereby enjoying a lasting influence on art, culture, politics and theology across the globe.
The special evening of music, wine and song will feature Pastor Burke Owens and Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson, cellist extraordinaire. Suggested donation of $15 per person per evening includes a reception with wine and light food after the salon. Proceeds support the St. Helena Methodist Music & Arts Program.
The June 12 program is titled “The Cry of the Beloved” and features classical Sufi poetry and prose from Rumi, Hafiz and more.
The third salon on June 29 is titled “Love, Beauty and Truth” and features transformative poetry and prose from ancient times to the present day.
For more information, call or text 339-0766 or email Pastor Burke at burkeowens@gmail.com