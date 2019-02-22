Heitz Cellar has appointed Carlton McCoy, Jr., MS as president and CEO.
A high school culinary arts program led McCoy to a full scholarship at the Culinary Institute of America, where he discovered that wine and service were his true passion.
“It’s a great honor to be steward of such an iconic, historical brand, known around the world,” McCoy said. McCoy comes to Heitz Cellar from The Little Nell in Aspen, Colorado, where he joined the team in 2010. Earning his Master Sommelier title in 2013 at the age of 28, McCoy was promoted to wine director in 2013, overseeing a staff of 150 and The Little Nell’s 20,000-bottle wine cellar.
To McCoy, Heitz Cellar represents a particular style of Napa wines that speak to an earlier era in California winemaking. His vision will highlight the winery’s consistent focus on remaining true to its elegant, pure style.
“There has to be reverence when it comes to these older brands that create the greatest wines in the country,” he said. “It is fortunate that the Heitz family believed in that style and didn’t change it over the years. It makes the wines the unique experience that they are.”
Founded in 1961, Heitz Cellar helped shape the history of Napa Valley winemaking. Pioneering vintner Joe Heitz ushered in Napa’s modern era with his wines, including Napa Valley’s first vineyard-designated Cabernet Sauvignon, the renowned Heitz Cellar Martha’s Vineyard. In 2018, the Heitz family sold their winery to the Lawrence family.