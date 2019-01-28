NapaShakes presents a new season of Shakespeare's Globe on Screen, with "The Winter’s Tale" at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Cameo Cinema in St. Helena.
"The Winter’s Tale" is Shakespeare’s great play of the irrational and inexplicable, illustrating how uncontrollable emotions can range across gender, country, class and age. Its universe is full of monsters, gods and natural disasters with a colossal sweep that takes audiences from the stifling atmosphere of the Sicilian court to the unbuttoned joy of a Bohemian festival.
"The Winter’s Tale" was filmed live on Oct. 4, 2018, at Shakespeare’s Globe, a reconstruction of an open-air Elizabethan playhouse on the bank of the River Thames in London. This new production is directed by Blanche McIntyre and stars Will Keen ("The Crown," "Wolf Hall") as Leontes, Priyanga Burford ("W1A," "Marcella") as Hermione and Annette Badland ("EastEnders," "Father Brown") as Old Shepherd.
A trailer is at youtu.be/8Oo123ZcfbU.
Tickets are $20 and are available eventbrite.com/e/napashakes-globe-on-screen-the-winters-tale-tickets-54838506449.
For more information on the season that will bring acclaimed productions from the Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre of London to the Cameo, visit napashakes.org/events/screenings/.