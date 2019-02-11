Old-fashioned spring cleaning will get a new twist at Rianda House Senior Activity Center in March with a series of meditation classes aimed specifically at seniors.
"Spring Cleaning Your Mind with Meditation" will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, concluding with "Spring Cleaning Your Life with Meditation" at 9:30 a.m., Friday, March 15. James Keolker, meditation master teacher, will teach both classes. Classes are open to seniors with a beginning interest in mediation as well as those more experienced.
The series is free of charge as a community gift from both Keolker and Rianda House. However because of their popularity, class reservations are required by calling (707) 963-8555. Rianda House is located at 1475 Main St. in St. Helena.