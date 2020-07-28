New tasting room opens in St. Helena for Lang & Reed

St. Helena’s Lang & Reed has opened a new tasting salon in downtown St. Helena.
Open for intimate experiences by appointment only, participants are able to get to know the family behind the brand -- Tracey, John, Reed and Megan Skupny -- as they guide you through tastings and share their passion for the distinct charm of Cabernet Franc and Chenin Blanc. They honor each grape's distinction and have garnered praise for their balance and restraint.
Accommodating up to four people per tasting and located on Oak Avenue, right off the hub of St Helena’s Main Street, Lang & Reed’s front porch has plenty of space to comfortably socially distance and adhere to safety guidelines.
Lang & Reed celebrates (almost) 25 years of winemaking and offers complimentary delivery to doorsteps in Napa County. For more information call 963-7547 or visit langandreed.com.
