New tastings, experiences offered at TOR Napa Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOR Napa Valley (TOR Kenward Family Wines of St. Helena) is welcoming back guests with new private experiences and tastings for summer and harvest. They are by-appointment-only, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s health and safe precautions.

— The Pritchard Hill Hike & Flight ($200 per person)

Greg Melanson’s Pritchard Hill vineyard, 1,500 feet above the valley floor, is usually not open to the public, but Melanson is allowing TOR to bring small groups to his top-of-the-world vineyard. After a hike, enjoy taste TOR’s Grand Dames Chardonnays, followed by 2015, 2016 and 2017 TOR Melanson Cabernets paired with small bites. TOR can also offer a picnic or lunch for an additional cost.

— 2019s: Single Vineyard Barrel Tasting ($200 per person)

Before bottling, TOR will share barrel samples of the 2019 single vineyard Cabernets: Tierra Roja, Melanson, Vine Hill Ranch and Beckstoffer To Kalon. Prior to the tasting, guests will visit Wheeler Farms’ gardens and winemaking facility. This tasting features five wines from a selection of terroirs and vineyards, paired with small bites by Chef Sarah Heller.

— The Black Magic Experience ($750 per person)