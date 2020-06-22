New tastings, experiences offered at TOR Napa Valley

TOR Napa Valley (TOR Kenward Family Wines of St. Helena) is welcoming back guests with new private experiences and tastings for summer and harvest. They are by-appointment-only, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s health and safe precautions.
— The Pritchard Hill Hike & Flight ($200 per person)
Greg Melanson’s Pritchard Hill vineyard, 1,500 feet above the valley floor, is usually not open to the public, but Melanson is allowing TOR to bring small groups to his top-of-the-world vineyard. After a hike, enjoy taste TOR’s Grand Dames Chardonnays, followed by 2015, 2016 and 2017 TOR Melanson Cabernets paired with small bites. TOR can also offer a picnic or lunch for an additional cost.
— 2019s: Single Vineyard Barrel Tasting ($200 per person)
Before bottling, TOR will share barrel samples of the 2019 single vineyard Cabernets: Tierra Roja, Melanson, Vine Hill Ranch and Beckstoffer To Kalon. Prior to the tasting, guests will visit Wheeler Farms’ gardens and winemaking facility. This tasting features five wines from a selection of terroirs and vineyards, paired with small bites by Chef Sarah Heller.
— The Black Magic Experience ($750 per person)
This is a behind-the-curtains peek into what goes into making 100-point wines at TOR. David Grega, TOR’s associate winemaker is the host for a tour of the Beckstoffer Dr. Crane, To Kalon and Vine Hill Ranch. Guests can taste barrel samples considered for TOR’s next Black and Pure Magic wines, before relaxing over a three-course lunch with three TOR wines, in gardens beneath Vine Hill Ranch.
— Al Fresco Wines Experience ($125 per person)
Visit TOR’s home for wine making and guest visits, the Wheeler Farm 12-acre historic estate on Zinfandel Lane in St. Helena. Prior to the tasting, stroll through Wheeler Farms’ gardens and winemaking facility. Tastings feature five wines paired with a cheese and charcuterie platter prepared by Chef Sarah Heller. This tasting can be customized.
For more information visit torwines.com or call 963-3100.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!