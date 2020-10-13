New wine collection benefits Napa Valley Vine Trail

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition has teamed up with 10 Napa Valley wineries to produce a 10-bottle collection of Cabernet Sauvignon-based wines in support of the Vine Trail.

Two exclusive Vine Trail Vintner Collection wines will be released annually, beginning with Tuesday's unveiling of 2018 vintage wines from Alpha Omega and Vineyard 29, and continuing the following years with releases from Spottswoode Estate (2021), Whitehall Lane (2021), Rocca (2022), Tamber Bey (2022), Gemstone (2023), Newton (2023), Crocker & Starr (2024) and Silver Oak (2024).

The wines will be bottled in custom-designed Vine Trail bottles that collectively show the full map of the Vine Trail. Only 900 ten-bottle sets will be created. Also included with the Vintner Collection is a custom 10-bottle display rack that displays the set and the map perfectly.

The price for the wines will be $500 a bottle, with all proceeds going to complete the Trail. $400 from each bottle is available as a charitable donation. Each donation will be leveraged 3:1 with federal and state grant funds. Additionally, the Roger J. Trinchero Family Foundation and several other Vine Trail supporters will contribute $1,000 for each of the first 150 purchasers of the Vintner Collection.