Last week, a man named Keith called and asked whether the Star had bound copies of old newspapers. Keith, a second-generation St. Helena native – both he and his father were born at the “San,” St. Helena Hospital – is a member of the St. Helena High School Class of 1971. He is searching for old stories detailing his athletic exploits.
Although the Star has a few bound volumes in the office, there’s a much better way to search Napa County’s old newspapers. It’s available for free online.
Both the Napa County Library and the St. Helena Public Library have digital copies of the St. Helena Star, Napa Valley Register, The Weekly Calistogan and the American Canyon Eagle, created from microfilm through a Sunnyvale company, BMI Imaging Systems. The newspapers are on what’s called a “Digital Reel,” which displays the pages of the newspapers online. Those pages can be enlarged and read, downloaded or turned into PDFs and then printed (it works best printed on 11-by-17 paper.)
The archive of the St. Helena Star includes its first edition, Sept. 26, 1874 through Dec. 29, 2016.
To access the “Digital Reels,” follow these steps:
- Go to the St. Helena Public Library website, shpl.org
- Click on “Online Services”
- Click on “E-Library”
- Choose “Newspapers and Magazines”
- Go to the “Napa County Newspaper Archive”
- Click on the highlighted words, “Napa County Newspaper Archive”
- Select “St. Helena Star”
- There’s a list of years from 1874 to 2016. Choose one
- Inside each year, there are 12 months, January to December
- Inside each month, there are weekly editions
- For example, for April 13, 1890, the four-page edition is shown, plus a supplement.