Nieman’s Motorcycle Rentals houses oddball artifacts of old St. Helena

An embalming table, a dentist chair, shell casings small and astonishingly large, and the remnants of crashed airplanes. What do they have in common?

Not much, except they share a local connection, they each have their own story, and they’ve all found a home at Nieman’s Motorcycle Rentals in downtown St. Helena.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

“People come in from all over the place and have so much fun,” said Mike Nieman.

Last year Nieman acquired a trove of items from the Morrison family, who ran Morrison Funeral Chapel and an ambulance company. Aside from a table, flasks and tubes used for embalming, the family contributed the rotary phone from the old funeral chapel, an ambulance siren, clocks, a dental chair they got from a friend, and tools that belonged to the late Harley Morrison.

“My dad was fascinated with electronics — radios, stuff like that,” Harold Morrison said of Harley, who died in 1976. “He worked as an electrician in Lodi, wiring houses. He was very gifted.”

There are also mementos from the Morrisons’ adventures in aviation. Harold Morrison recalled one occasion when his father took longtime Star editor Starr Baldwin — and his ever-present cameras — for an aerial tour of the valley.

“Starr was shooting photos with the window open and he lost a lens,” Morrison said. “My father thought he was going to jump out after it.”

Aviation is a recurring theme in Nieman’s collection. There are machine guns salvaged from a Navy Skyraider that crashed on Mount St. Helena in 1954 and the twisted control panel of a 1940 Lockheed PV-2 bomber that crashed at an air show in Lakeport in 1990, killing eight people.

“Two skin divers found this 15 years later,” Nieman said. “I found it at a junkyard.”

And, of course, there’s the massive 4,300-horsepower Pratt & Whitney radial aircraft engine that helped power a Cold War-era Convair B-36 bomber. Nieman found it on eBay and periodically fires it up for a curious customer.

When the Star moved out of the Galleron Building recently, a sign possibly dating back to the Starr Baldwin era was added to Nieman’s collection.

Think of Nieman’s quasi-museum of local artifacts and memorabilia as the unpredictable and endearingly eccentric relative of the St. Helena Historical Society’s more strait-laced Heritage Center.

“When people come in here to look around I’ll direct them to the (Heritage Center),” Nieman said. “I think they complement each other.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.