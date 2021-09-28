Nimbus Arts' NIMBASH 2021, held for the first time at Charles Krug Winery on Sept. 11, raised over $750,000.

The the organization’s 11th annual interactive arty party and auction event welcomed more than 400 art lovers from the Napa Valley and beyond. NIMBASH celebrated the theme of alchemy, the magical process of combining and transforming everyday elements into something extraordinary and precious. The evening brought together dozens of local artists and hundreds of community art lovers to celebrate an evening of art, wine, food, fashion, music and more.

NIMBASH 2021 was the first large-scale fundraiser for Nimbus Arts since May 2019. Of the $750,000 raised, over half of NIMBASH expenses were paid directly to artists as wages and commissions.

The fund-a-need raised over $170,000, a record-setting amount, with funds directed to fuel arts programming at Nimbus and throughout the community. Additionally, the funds will launch Nim-BUS, an art center on wheels.

More than 50 vendors donated food and wine, 20 artists offered art activities and demonstrations for guests, over 50 artists produced a fashion show, and an additional 75 volunteers helped make NIMBASH 2021 safe for all. The event featured steamrolling large-scale printmaking and flame glass fusing demonstrations, perfume making, RAKU open-flame ceramics, Honey Tasking and therapeutic live “Bee Bed” experiences, printmaking card art activity and more.

The NIMBASH fashion show kicked off the evening’s main event with fabulous stage sets that changed and transformed following the theme. NIMBASH guests enjoyed a Greek meal paired with local wines as auctioneer Richard D. Pio Roda launched the live auction.

As the main fundraiser for Nimbus Arts, NIMBASH energizes and powers the community-serving nonprofit dedicated to igniting artistic expression across the Napa Valley. Dozens of artists from throughout the Napa Valley and beyond donated more than 200 original works of art and received commissions, supporting working artists in the community and enlivening homes across the Napa Valley with local art.

The funds raised at NIMBASH constitute about 50% of Nimbus Arts’ annual budget and help make art programs and education accessible to everyone in the Napa Valley community.

Nimbus Arts recognizes and thanks the following for their generosity and support:

• Charles Krug Winery for providing the venue;

• The food and wine artisans serving throughout the NIMBASH reception;

• Oak Avenue Catering for the NIMBASH 2021 "Greek" Feast;

• Friends, artists, and community members who have donated art, products, and services to the NIMBASH auction;

• The Ehlers Society and their crew for creating the NIMBASH fashion show and set for the 11th year;

• Joleen & David Hughes, of Level Inc., Calistoga, and Julia Field, Field Art Works, Seattle, for creation of the promotional materials and slide show;

• Karen Aldoroty and everyone at 55 Degrees for handling and storage of wine

• The Nimbus Arts Board of Directors, Leadership Circle, and donors (large and small) who sustain the nonprofit.

The 2021 NIMBASH Sponsors were 3.1 Phillip Lim, Charles Krug-Peter Mondavi Sr. Family Estate, Jim Agius + Alexander Smirnoff, Centric General Contractors, Cra-Z-Art & The DeLuca Family Foundation, Farella Braun + Martel LLP, Gary’s Wine & Marketplace, Alila Napa Valley Hotel, BNY Mellon, Ciatti Company, Grassi & Associates, Mendocino Grove, Napa Valley Vintners, SHGRP LLC, Storage Star, Wooly’s Electric, Beckstoffer Vineyards, elysewalker, Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance Services LLC, Owen Accounting, H&E Equipment, Martin Design, Melody Raye Flowers, & Walker Construction

Nimbus also thanks the many artists and community members who attended the weekly community work parties, and the Nimbus staff and team who donated their time, talents, and good humor.

Go to nimbusarts.org for more information about NIMBASH 2022 and to sign up for NIMBASH alerts and announcements.