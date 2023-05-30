Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nimbus Arts raised over $700,000 during its 14th annual NIMBASH fundraiser, held at Charles Krug Winery on May 13, the nonprofit said in a news release.

The event, which attracted more than 400 attendees, contributed to local artists, community art programs and the group's ongoing operations. An additional $190,000 was secured for programs and community outreach activities, setting a new record for the fundraiser.

The St. Helena-based organization's mission is provide employment and income for local artists. During the event 50% of art sale income went to artists in the community and beyond. Local artists also benefited through wages and commissions earned from the event's production.

NIMBASH, described as an "arty-party," offered attendees a range of interactive art activities, live music, a fashion show, farm-to-table food, wines, auctions and an after-party. Themed "Camp NIMBASH," the event embraced the upcoming summer season with art activities like T-shirt screenprinting, mosaic work, watercolor postcards, and archery led by local Boy Scouts from Troop 1.

Jamie Graff, co-founder and executive director of Nimbus Arts, praised the event for its capacity to reflect Napa Valley's generous community and artistic spirit.

The event also marked the debut of the NimBUS, a mobile art studio funded through grants and donations. Designed to expand Nimbus Arts' reach across Napa County, the NimBUS will bring art programs to public schools, parks and community events throughout the summer.

Nimbus Arts' current collaboration with Mentis, Napa County's leading mental health resource, and its Teens Connect youth program, was also spotlighted during the event.

The initiative aims to harness the therapeutic benefits of group art-making, raising awareness of Mentis' services and creating a mosaic art installation. Nimbus Arts and Teens Connect will invite community members to contribute personal mosaic elements for the installation, symbolizing community stability, strength, balance and harmony.

The event drew support from a number of sponsors, including 3.1 Phillip Lim, Charles Krug–Peter Mondavi Sr. Family Estate, Centric General Contractors, elysewalker, Gary’s Wine & Marketplace, Grassi & Associates, Tara Rudman, Diane B. Wilsey, Ciatti Company, Farella Braun + Martel, Grgich Hills Estate, Mendocino Grove, Storage Star, Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance Services LLC, Martin Design, Melody Raye Flowers, Walker Construction, and several fashion show enthusiasts.

