Back by popular demand, Nobody From Nashville, the Bay Area’s bluegrass and Americana group, is slated to be the second show of the White Barn's summer season at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

The collective covers a panoply of acoustic styles, from bluegrass greats Flatt and Scruggs to country giants such as Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard. Joan Ritter-Wilson takes the lead on vocals, fiddle and accordion, accompanied by singer/songwriter/dobro player Steve Owen, Ian Epstein on guitar, and Kyle Finley on bass.

The White Barn grounds open at 6 p.m. (Please, no admittance before that time.) Patrons are welcome to bring their own picnic. Chairs will be provided and there will be a limited number of small tables available on a first-come, first-served basis. As with all performances, refreshments will be offered during the intermission.

Tickets are available at thewhitebarn.org or by calling the White Barn box office at 707-987-8225. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave.

