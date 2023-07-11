FOR THE STAR
Back by popular demand, Nobody From Nashville, the Bay Area’s bluegrass and Americana group, is slated to be the second show of the White Barn's summer season at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
The collective covers a panoply of acoustic styles, from bluegrass greats Flatt and Scruggs to country giants such as Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard. Joan Ritter-Wilson takes the lead on vocals, fiddle and accordion, accompanied by singer/songwriter/dobro player Steve Owen, Ian Epstein on guitar, and Kyle Finley on bass.
The White Barn grounds open at 6 p.m. (Please, no admittance before that time.) Patrons are welcome to bring their own picnic. Chairs will be provided and there will be a limited number of small tables available on a first-come, first-served basis. As with all performances, refreshments will be offered during the intermission.
Tickets are available at
thewhitebarn.org or by calling the White Barn box office at 707-987-8225. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave.
Beloved country singer Dolly Parton has earned three new Guinness World Record awards to add to her collection.
Photos: The best of the 2023 ACM Awards
Host Garth Brooks speaks on stage at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Keith Urban performs "Texas Time" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Hosts Garth Brooks, left, and Dolly Parton speak on stage with a goat at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Cole Swindell, left, and Jo Dee Messina perform "She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Remix" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Cole Swindell accepts the award for song of the year for "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Kane Brown performs "Bury Me In Georgia" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Kane Brown performs "Bury Me In Georgia" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Carly Pearce, left, and Trisha Yearwood perform a medley at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne of the Brothers Osborne accept the award for duo of the year at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Trevor Rosen, from left, Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi, and Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion accept the award for group of the year at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Hardy performs "Truck Bed" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Host Garth Brooks, left, and Host Dolly Parton speak on stage at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Bailey Zimmerman performs "Rock and a Hard Place at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Cody Johnson performs "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Hosts Garth Brooks, left, and Dolly Parton speak on stage to Willie Nelson on the screen at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Miranda Lambert performs "Carousel" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Tanya Tucker presents the award for single of the year at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Hailey Whitters performs "Everything She Ain't" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lainey Wilson, left, and HARDY accept the award for music event of the year for "Wait in the Truck" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Luke Combs performs "Love You Anyway" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ed Sheeran, left, and Luke Combs perform "Life Goes On" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Tanya Trotter, left, and Michael Trotter Jr., of The War and Treaty, perform "Blank Page" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Host Dolly Parton, right, performs while Host Garth Brooks looks on at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lainey Wilson, left, accepts the award for female artist of the year from Host Dolly Parton at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Jason Aldean performs "Tough Crowd" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Brandy Clark, from left, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde, and Pillbox Patti perform "Bonfire At Tina's" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Jelly Roll, left, and Lainey Wilson perform "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lainey Wilson performs "Grease" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lainey Wilson performs "Grease" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Chris Stapleton accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lainey Wilson accepts the album of the year award for "Bell Bottom Country" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Dolly Parton performs "World On Fire" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Dolly Parton performs "World On Fire" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!