Applicants are being sought to be part of the Northern California Coastal Region of the American Red Cross.
According to a press release, volunteers are needed to be Disaster Action team members, Emergency Management Agency team members; and Community Preparedness presenters.
- The Disaster Action team provides direct emergency relief including shelter, food and other Red Cross services to people who have been displaced by disasters;
- The Emergency Management Agency team performs emergency management readiness and capacity building activities. Collaborate with partners to develop and implement strategies that enable effective service delivery during a disaster response;
- Community Preparedness presenters educate individuals and groups on how to be prepared before a disaster occurs.
For an application visit redcross.org/volunteer or contact CANWVolunteers@redcross.org.