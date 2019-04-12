{{featured_button_text}}
Regional Red Cross volunteers sought

The Northern California Coastal Region of the American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to join its team.

Applicants are being sought to be part of the Northern California Coastal Region of the American Red Cross.

According to a press release, volunteers are needed to be Disaster Action team members, Emergency Management Agency team members; and Community Preparedness presenters.

- The Disaster Action team provides direct emergency relief including shelter, food and other Red Cross services to people who have been displaced by disasters;

- The Emergency Management Agency team performs emergency management readiness and capacity building activities. Collaborate with partners to develop and implement strategies that enable effective service delivery during a disaster response;

- Community Preparedness presenters educate individuals and groups on how to be prepared before a disaster occurs.

For an application visit redcross.org/volunteer or contact CANWVolunteers@redcross.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags